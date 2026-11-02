A high-profile Democrat’s campaign trail pledge to tackle corruption is undercut by a scene in one of her own closing campaign ads.

In Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti’s first ad for the general election, she touts herself as an independent who will tackle corruption — but one of the headlines in her own ad could remind voters of how she was silent when President Joe Biden commuted the sentence of a local judge who sent Pennsylvania teenagers “to for-profit detention centers in exchange for kickbacks.”

During the final days of Biden’s presidency, he commuted thousands of prison sentences, as is a tradition for presidents of both parties; former Judge Michael Conahan was among those whose sentences Biden commuted. Conahan and his co-conspirator had been “accused of shutting down the Luzerne County-run juvenile detention center and accepting millions from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit detention centers. The scandal is believed to have impacted the lives of more than 2,500 kids”; Conahan was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for his involvement with the scandal.

While Biden argued that Conahan and others who received clemency had “successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance,” Pennsylvania’s top Democrat, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D., Pa.), said that he felt “strongly that President Biden got it absolutely wrong.”

Biden’s communication of Conahan’s sentence in particular was further condemned at the time by those who said they “certainly support[ed] President Biden’s actions” more broadly with the commutations.

The Juvenile Law Center’s Chief Legal Officer Marsha Levick explained at the time that “the Kids for Cash tragedy caused immeasurable harm to many young people and their families when judges took alleged kickbacks for sending children to for-profit detention centers in Luzerne County, PA.”

“Many of these young people are still living with that trauma today,” Levick added. “While we believe in a compassionate justice system that rejects an historically hyper-punitive approach to holding people accountable, we also hope former judge Michael Conahan has reflected on the harm he caused to thousands of kids as he accepts this clemency today.”

Biden’s Conahan commutation even threatened his hometown’s decision to rename an expressway and a street in his honor. Cognetti, who was served as Scranton’s mayor at the time, rejected local calls to halt the renaming of the Central Scranton Expressway and Spruce Street after the city’s most famous native due to the commutation, arguing that the demands, borne out of Biden’s Conahan commutation, were simply politically motivated.

Cognetti, who is locked in a fierce battle with Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R., Pa.), is also regularly criticized by Republicans for other campaign trail actions that they argue undermine her anti-corruption pledges; in one instance, she struck a deal to give millions of dollars in state funds to Fidelity Bank to purchase a new building; every single member of the Fidelity Bank Board, including one of her relatives, donated to her campaign on the same day. Months later, she announced the city would purchase an old Fidelity building. This led to problems with her own city council, which tabled the purchase because it said it does not have sufficient information about the plan.

Cognetti was also joined at her anti-corruption press conference by a woman who previously served as the President of the Wyoming Area Education Association and who went to federal prison for embezzling from the teachers union for the Wyoming Area School District; Cognetti has also campaigned with former Rep. Paul Kanjorski (D., Pa), who had steered millions of dollars in congressional earmarks to a company founded by his nephew.

Bresnahan and Cognetti are currently locked in a tight race in Pennsylvania’s 8th District.