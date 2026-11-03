Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, the Democratic nominee challenging Rep. Rob Wittman (R., Va.) in Virginia’s 1st District, is running an advertisement defending her handling of the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU abuse case, which Wittman has been criticizing her fiercely over in his own campaign ads.

In Taylor’s ad, the father of one of the injured infants credits her with securing a prison sentence “six times tougher than state law recommends” and with helping to change Virginia law to prevent similar abuse. He also accuses Wittman of using his family’s pain to smear Taylor.

But the “six times tougher” comparison refers to Virginia’s advisory sentencing guidelines, which recommended between one day and six months of incarceration. Those guidelines are advisory recommendations, not statutory limits on the punishment a judge may impose.

Court records, a special grand jury investigation, and correspondence from Taylor’s own office provide additional context missing from the advertisement.

Taylor personally negotiated a plea agreement limiting former NICU nurse Erin Strotman’s active incarceration to three years for nine felony child-abuse convictions. At sentencing on June 5, 2026, Judge Richard Wallerstein imposed 45 years in prison but was required to suspend all except three years under that agreement. The judge expressly found that Virginia’s advisory sentencing guidelines failed to account for the extent of the mental and physical harm inflicted on the infants.

The three-year active sentence was therefore the maximum permitted under Taylor’s negotiated plea agreement, and was not the maximum punishment authorized by Virginia law.

The records also show that Taylor’s office participated in the original investigation and negotiated corrective measures with the hospital rather than pursuing charges related to delayed reporting. In August 2024, when the hospital’s counsel asked whether prosecutors objected to suspended nurses returning after training, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alison Martin responded in writing: “no objection at all.” Strotman subsequently returned to the NICU, where additional infants were injured.

Taylor’s ad features the father of one of the nine infants abused at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. He describes discovering that his newborn had suffered a broken bone and recalls the helplessness he and his wife felt before, in his words, that “Shannon Taylor stepped in and got our baby justice.”

The advertisement concludes with the father defending Taylor and accusing her opponent, Wittman, of exploiting his family’s experience: “don’t believe the lies. Rob Wittman is using my family’s pain to smear Shannon.”

Taylor’s ad claims that she secured an unusually tough prison sentence for former NICU nurse Erin Strotman, helped change Virginia law to prevent similar abuse, and is being falsely criticized by Wittman over her handling of the case.

Her campaign points to two central facts. First, former NICU nurse Erin Strotman received three years of active prison time, while Virginia’s advisory sentencing guidelines recommended between one day and six months of incarceration.

Second, Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D., Va.) approved HB 1414 on April 13, 2026. Taylor had asked Democratic Del. Delores McQuinn to carry the legislation, which strengthened penalties for certain failures to report suspected child abuse.

However, court records, the findings of a special grand jury, and correspondence from Taylor’s office provide additional context about the original investigation, the hospital’s handling of suspected abuse, and the subsequent plea agreement.

In 2023, four premature infants suffered serious injuries at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, including multiple bone fractures. A prosecutor from Taylor’s office participated in the Child Protective Services and police investigation. Investigators determined that the injuries were nonaccidental but could not identify a perpetrator beyond a reasonable doubt. No criminal charges were filed in connection with those injuries at that time.

Taylor’s office also addressed the hospital’s delayed reporting of suspected abuse. Rather than pursuing reporting-related charges, prosecutors negotiated a corrective agreement requiring surveillance cameras in NICU rooms and mandatory child-abuse identification and reporting training for hospital staff. Taylor subsequently acknowledged that these measures were intended to prevent further abuse but ultimately failed to do so.

In August 2024, hospital counsel contacted Taylor’s office to confirm whether nurses previously placed on leave could return after completing the required training. On August 26, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alison Martin responded in writing: “no objection at all.”

Strotman returned to the NICU on September 17, 2024. Additional injuries were discovered beginning in November.

Strotman ultimately faced 20 criminal charges involving nine premature infants, including malicious-wounding charges. Taylor personally negotiated a plea agreement under which Strotman pleaded no contest to nine Class 6 felony child-abuse counts. The agreement limited active incarceration to three years.

In Judge Wallerstein’s written explanation, he stated that Virginia’s advisory sentencing guidelines failed to account for the extent of the mental and physical harm suffered by the infants.

The documentary record includes:

The Final Report of the Henrico County Special Grand Jury, filed January 9, 2026, documenting the original investigation, the hospital’s reporting failures, and circumstances surrounding Strotman’s return to the NICU.

Strotman’s January 15, 2026, plea agreement, resolving 20 original charges through nine felony child-abuse convictions.

The June 5, 2026, sentencing order and sentencing guidelines worksheet, including Judge Richard Wallerstein’s written explanation for departing from the advisory guidelines.

The August 22–26, 2024, correspondence between hospital counsel and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alison Martin, subsequently published by CBS 6.

Taylor’s August 7, 2026, CBS 6 interview concerning her office’s handling of the original investigation and the hospital’s decision to return Strotman to patient care.

HB 1414, approved April 13, 2026, strengthening penalties for certain failures to report suspected child abuse.

Together, these records document the corrective actions Taylor’s office initially pursued, its response before Strotman returned to patient care, the subsequent criminal prosecution, and the sentencing limitations established by the plea agreement.

The Wittman campaign, for its part, maintains that its criticism of Taylor’s handling of the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU abuse case is grounded in court records, the findings of a special grand jury, and correspondence from Taylor’s own office.

The campaign points to the original 2023 investigation, during which four premature infants suffered serious injuries. Although investigators determined that abuse had occurred, Taylor’s office did not pursue charges related to the hospital’s delayed reporting. Instead, prosecutors negotiated an agreement requiring surveillance cameras and additional training.

The campaign acknowledges that the hospital controlled its employment decisions but argues that the prosecutor’s office’s involvement cannot be dismissed. Hospital counsel specifically sought the office’s position before the nurses returned, and prosecutors expressly communicated that they had no objection.

The campaign further points to Taylor’s public positions on criminal justice reform, including her support for repealing mandatory minimum sentences and expanding prosecutorial discretion. It argues that those positions warrant scrutiny alongside her office’s decisions in the NICU case.

The campaign also disputes Taylor’s characterization of the three-year active prison sentence as being “six times tougher” than what state law recommends. The comparison relies on Virginia’s advisory sentencing guidelines, which recommended between one day and six months of incarceration. Those guidelines are advisory recommendations, not statutory limits on punishment.

Strotman originally faced 20 criminal charges involving nine premature infants, including malicious-wounding charges. Taylor personally negotiated a plea agreement resolving those charges through nine felony child-abuse convictions and limiting active incarceration to three years.

At sentencing on June 5, 2026, Judge Wallerstein imposed five years for each of the nine convictions, totaling 45 years in prison, but was required to suspend all except three years under Taylor’s negotiated agreement. In his written explanation, the judge stated that the guidelines failed to account for the extent of the mental and physical harm suffered by the infants.

The campaign argues that three years was not the maximum punishment permitted under Virginia law. It was the maximum active incarceration allowed under the plea agreement Taylor personally negotiated. It contends that presenting the sentence as six times tougher than recommended omits both the judge’s findings and Taylor’s role in establishing the sentencing ceiling.

Taken together, the campaign argues, these documented decisions raise legitimate questions about Taylor’s prosecutorial judgment, accountability, and the safeguards considered before Strotman returned to patient care. It maintains that its criticism concerns the decisions made by Taylor and her office, rather than asserting that Taylor personally controlled the hospital’s staffing decisions.

The advertisement makes three principal claims concerning Shannon Taylor’s handling of the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU abuse case, the legislation enacted afterward, and Rep. Rob Wittman’s criticism of her record. The advertisement omits important context about Virginia’s advisory sentencing guidelines, the three-year limit Taylor personally negotiated, and the decisions made by her office during the original investigation. Here is our analysis of each claim.

CLAIM 1: “Shannon convicted that abusing nurse with the sentence six times tougher than state law recommends.”

VERDICT: False

Three years is six times the upper end of Virginia’s advisory sentencing guidelines, which recommended between one day and six months of incarceration. But those guidelines are recommendations, not statutory limits on the punishment a judge may impose. In fact, the sentencing judge expressly found the guidelines inadequate.

Nurse Erin Strotman originally faced 20 criminal charges involving nine premature infants, including multiple malicious-wounding charges.

Taylor personally negotiated an agreement under which Strotman pleaded no contest to nine Class 6 felony child-abuse counts, the lowest felony classification in Virginia. The malicious-wounding charges were dropped, and the agreement limited active incarceration to three years. On June 5, 2026, Judge Richard Wallerstein imposed five years for each of the nine felony child-abuse convictions, totaling 45 years in prison.

In his handwritten explanation on the sentencing guidelines worksheet, Judge Wallerstein stated that “guidelines fail to take into consideration the extent of the mental & physical harm to the most vulnerable children.”

Because the plea agreement capped active incarceration at three years, the judge was required to suspend the remaining 42 years. The three-year cap came from Taylor’s plea agreement, not Virginia’s sentencing laws.

Under Virginia law, each Class 6 felony carried a maximum sentence of five years, making 45 years the maximum prison sentence for the nine convictions. Judge Wallerstein imposed that sentence, but the agreement Taylor personally negotiated limited active prison time to three years.

The advertisement also describes Taylor as having “convicted” Strotman without explaining that the case was resolved through negotiated no-contest pleas rather than a trial. Those pleas nevertheless resulted in nine felony convictions.

CLAIM 2: “Then went to the capitol to change the law so that this never happens again.”

VERDICT: False

Del. Delores McQuinn introduced HB 1414, which Spanberger approved on April 13, 2026. The legislation took effect July 1, 2026.

The law establishes a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, for certain failures to report suspected child abuse within 24 hours at hospitals and other covered facilities. A second or subsequent conviction is a Class 6 felony.

However, the advertisement omits important context about the legislation’s origins, the decisions Taylor’s office made during the original investigation, and the limits of what the new law can accomplish.

Virginia already required suspected child abuse to be reported, but Taylor’s office chose corrective measures rather than pursuing available penalties.

Virginia law already required designated professionals to report suspected child abuse within 24 hours. That obligation was in effect in 2023, when four premature infants suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures, at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

The hospital did not formally report the suspected abuse to Child Protective Services until weeks after the first fracture was discovered.

A prosecutor from Taylor’s office participated in the subsequent investigation. Although investigators determined that abuse had occurred, they could not identify the perpetrator beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rather than pursuing penalties related to the hospital’s delayed reporting, Taylor’s office negotiated a corrective agreement requiring surveillance cameras in NICU rooms and additional child-abuse identification and reporting training for hospital staff.

Taylor has acknowledged that those measures were intended to prevent further abuse but ultimately failed to achieve that goal.

HB 1414 strengthened the consequences for violating an existing legal requirement.

The legislation did not create Virginia’s obligation to report suspected child abuse. That requirement already existed when Taylor’s office investigated the original injuries.

Under the earlier law, covered failures to report generally carried monetary penalties, while HB 1414 established criminal penalties for certain violations involving hospitals and other covered facilities.

But the advertisement does not explain that her office previously chose corrective measures rather than pursuing the penalties available under the law at the time.

That distinction raises questions about why Taylor’s office chose not to pursue those penalties in 2023 and how prosecutors determined that cameras and training would provide sufficient safeguards.

The special grand jury had already recommended stronger penalties.

In its January 9, 2026, final report, the Henrico County Special Grand Jury recommended making certain failures to report suspected child abuse punishable by incarceration. That recommendation preceded the introduction of HB 1414.

The new law does not address every failure identified by investigators.

HB 1414 strengthens penalties for mandatory-reporting violations, but it does not directly address all the failures documented by the special grand jury, including deficiencies in the hospital’s internal investigation, patient monitoring, and decisions surrounding Erin Strotman’s return to the NICU.

Nor does the legislation resolve questions about the August 2024 correspondence in which hospital counsel sought Taylor’s office’s position on whether suspended nurses could return after training and received the response: “No objection at all.”

The advertisement’s suggestion that the law ensures similar abuse will never happen again goes beyond what the legislation can guarantee.

The advertisement also omits that Taylor’s office previously addressed the hospital’s reporting failures through corrective measures rather than pursuing penalties under the law already in effect.

Both facts are relevant to evaluating Taylor’s handling of the original investigation and the subsequent legislative response.

CLAIM 3: “Don’t believe the lies. Rob Wittman is using my family’s pain to smear Shannon.”

VERDICT: False

The father’s statement combines two distinct assertions: that Wittman’s criticisms of Shannon Taylor are false and that Wittman is exploiting his family’s suffering for political purposes.

Wittman’s campaign disputes that characterization, maintaining that its advertisements are intended to bring public attention to Taylor’s record as Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney, including her office’s handling of the NICU abuse investigation and subsequent prosecution.

As Taylor seeks election to Congress, her decisions as a public official, her exercise of prosecutorial discretion, and her stated positions on criminal justice policy are legitimate subjects of public scrutiny.

The court records, special grand jury findings, and correspondence from Taylor’s office provide a factual basis for examining several aspects of her handling of the case.

The father’s assertion that Wittman is exploiting his family’s suffering reflects his personal interpretation of the advertisement. That interpretation cannot be independently verified or disproved solely through the criminal case records.

The advertisement presents several claims with factual foundations while omitting important information necessary to evaluate them fully. It merits a mostly false rating.