In the Iowa governor’s race, Democratic nominee Rob Sand, the state’s Auditor, has primarily built his campaign around a job title. Sand says he spent seven years as “Iowa’s chief public corruption prosecutor” in the Attorney General’s Office, where he worked before resigning to run successfully for Auditor in 2017. State payroll records tell a different story, however.

Sand’s campaign repeats the line constantly. At one point, Sand’s Deputy Campaign Manager Emma O’Brien answered an attack line from Rep. Randy Feenstra (R., Iowa), claiming that Sand “spent seven years as Iowa’s Chief Public Corruption prosecutor.” O’Brien said it again in response to Republican nominee Zach Lahn’s campaign claims. The official biography on the State Auditor’s website, which Sand controls, makes the same claim at taxpayer expense.

Back in 2010, then-Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, hired Sand, months after the latter graduated from law school. Sand then resigned in the fall of 2017 to run for Iowa Auditor.

The problem for Sand is that there do not appear to be any news stories from those seven years, and no press release or any official designation from the Attorney General’s Office, calling Sand the office’s “chief” of anything. When Sand went to court in 2016 in the Hot Lotto case, the Associated Press referred to him as “Assistant Iowa Attorney General Rob Sand.” No outlet at the time described him as chief of anything, contrary to what his campaign for governor has been constantly applying.

The title he now claims shows up only after Sand started running for office, and he is the source. When he launched his Auditor campaign in November 2017, his website made a narrower claim about caseload: that no one else had prosecuted more of Iowa’s public corruption or major financial crime over the last decade. Within months, his 2018 Ballotpedia questionnaire had upgraded that to “Iowa’s chief public corruption and major financial crimes prosecutor.” The title has grown with each campaign, with scant evidence.

The Iowa Legislature’s State Employee Salary Book, which lists every state employee’s job class and pay, shows where Sand actually stood.

For his first two years, fiscal years 2011 and 2012, Sand was an “Asst Attorney General 1,” the entry-level classification for attorneys in the office. His starting base rate was about $45,000 a year. In fiscal year 2011, 138 of the office’s 140 attorneys on a biweekly rate earned more than he did, and in fiscal year 2012, 141 of 144 did. For the next two years he was an “Asst Attorney General 2,” still a mid-level classification, with more than 130 attorneys out-earning him each year. He did not reach “Asst Attorney General 3,” the office’s standard senior line-attorney classification, until July 2014, nearly four years into the seven he now describes as running Iowa’s corruption prosecutions. This alone calls his claim into major question, but the problems persist for Sand.

During Sand’s final full year — fiscal year 2017 — he was the most senior he ever became while working for Miller. Even then, he was still an Asst Attorney General 3 with a base rate of about $92,700 a year. Above him sat eight Attorney Supervisors and five Deputy Attorneys General. Under the state’s job classification, an Attorney Supervisor runs a division and reports on it to the Attorney General and the deputies. Sand never held either title.

Among the 97 attorneys in those three senior classes still on the payroll at the end of fiscal year 2017, 84 had a higher base rate than Sand. Only nine earned less. Among his fellow Assistant Attorneys General 3, 72 of 85 were paid more, most of them at the top of the range, about $122,000 a year.

The word “Iowa’s” is also a stretch of its own. Public corruption in Iowa is prosecuted by county attorneys across all 99 counties and by the U.S. Attorneys for the Northern and Southern Districts of Iowa, as well as by the Attorney General’s Office. No state prosecutor held a statewide post as the chief of public corruption prosecutions, least of all a line attorney in the Attorney General’s Office.

Despite Sand’s campaign claims, Sand himself seems to be the only source of evidence to back up his time serving as “Iowa’s chief public corruption prosecutor.” His campaign presents his time at the Attorney General’s Office as a seven-year leadership post. The payroll record shows something else. He spent his first four years in the office’s entry-level and mid-level attorney classifications. He reached its standard senior line rank only for his last three. Even at his peak, he was paid less than nearly nine in ten of the office’s senior attorneys. Neither the office nor the press called him “chief” while he worked there.

“Chief” is a claim about rank, and Sand’s campaign attaches it to the whole state for the whole of his tenure. The record contradicts both. For most of those seven years, Sand was one of the most junior attorneys in the office. In fiscal year 2011 his pay was tied for the lowest of any attorney on a biweekly rate.

The analysis above is generous to Sand because it focuses on 2017, his most senior year. Every earlier year makes the claim look worse. The one defensible statement Sand ever made on this subject was his 2017 assertion about the volume of cases he handled. His campaign has since turned that statement about caseload into a title he never held, and it repeats the title as fact in campaign statements and on a government website funded by the Iowa taxpayer.

Based on a survey of Sand’s publicly-disclosed salary and a search of records from the seven years Sand worked in the Iowa Attorney General’s office, there is no way to corroborate his grandiose campaign claims. Rob Sand was not Iowa’s chief public corruption prosecutor. For most of his tenure in Miller’s office, he was a junior attorney. In his final, most senior year he was still a line prosecutor paid less than all but nine of the office’s senior attorneys. The Attorney General’s Office never gave him the title he now runs on. Sand worked public corruption cases, which keeps the claim from being entirely false. Everything else about it is invented.