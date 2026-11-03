As voters head to the polls for consequential midterm races nationwide, President Donald Trump continues to enact policies that directly address one of Americans’ top concerns: healthcare affordability.

The Department of Labor, helmed by Secretary Keith Sonderling, recently announced a stronger Pharmacy Benefit Manager Fee Disclosure Rule, which top conservative economic and political strategists say will unleash transparency and accountability in healthcare. Affordability, and healthcare costs in particular, have consistently ranked as top issues for voters of both parties this cycle, making this action by the Trump administration a huge win for Republicans up and down the ballot, according to some of the president’s top allies.

“With overwhelming public support for healthcare price transparency, the Trump administration is delivering rule-making that will give employers greater insight into healthcare costs and drive significant savings for workers, families, and retirees,” Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R., Ga.), explained. “Ahead of the critical midterm elections, President Trump is leading this meaningful reform that will unleash job growth and put more money back in Americans’ pockets. This is exactly the sort of change that American families want to see, and it is President Trump and Republicans who are making good on their promises and lowering costs for the American people.”

Trump’s new rule gives employers insight on hidden fees and competitive pricing for drugs, allowing them to make smarter negotiations and lower costs for employees. Through the new rule, employer health plans can select independent auditors to review claims data and middlemen contracts.

“Hidden healthcare costs hinder the American economy, squeezing businesses, stifling investment, and leaving fewer resources to drive up wages and create jobs,” Trump advisor Steve Moore explained. “The Department of Labor’s latest actions on price transparency are an essential step toward reforming healthcare and unleashing economic growth. I applaud the Trump Administration’s efforts to give employers the tools they need to account for every dollar, cut waste, and invest more in American workers.”

Trump’s recent action on affordability delivers on one of the core pillars of his “Great Healthcare Plan,” which he released earlier this year. Together with the Department of Labor, in the homestretch of the election, Trump has now targeted hospitals, insurers, and middlemen, delivering accountability to healthcare “fat cats“ and ensuring actual savings for the American people.

These recent actions include the “Transparency in Coverage” final rule, aimed at health insurers, and new warnings from the Federal Trade Commission to hospitals that are not in compliance with the federal rule.

The moves by Trump and Sonderling have earned praise from some of the most prominent voices in the conservative movement. Riley Gaines is among the policy’s backers. “President Trump is the only president who has fought back against the big business of healthcare and sided with the American people,” she explained.

Gaines added that Trump’s latest actions on affordability “will help all businesses lower costs for parents and families. This is a major victory for every American family, and we have President Trump to thank for having the courage to stand up for us when no one else would.”