James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, is locked in a tight race against Attorney General Ken Paxton — despite Texas’s deep-red history. But an exclusive video could pose major problems for Talarico in the home stretch. In it, one of his regional organizing managers says that most of her colleagues on the Talarico campaign are “Marxists” and that Talarico is “the vehicle” they need to turn Texas blue.

Talarico’s staffer tells an undercover journalist in a video that she is “a person who is also a Marxist, but works for the campaign”; she added that “most of my coworkers are also that far [left].” Talarico, she said, is “the vehicle” for their policies, “because we’re trying to flip this red seat.”

The staffer is optimistic that she and her colleagues will be able to drag Talarico to a position more in line with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), but she concedes that Talarico is not “there yet” on a variety of issues. However, she added, she and her colleagues who work for Talarico are “trying to push him.”

On some areas, Talarico’s staff sound optimistic that he is more in line with the DSA than he is with Texas voters. “His stance on Palestine,” she explained on video, is that morally what they are, what is being done to the Palestinians is morally reprehensible, like it should not be done. No money should be given to do the things that Israel is doing to Palestinians. At the same time, he does believe that the U.S. should still provide support for the Iron Dome.”

Even that stance could prove difficult for Talarico to navigate. His staffer conceded that “many people do agree that that is not a firm enough stance.”

Talarico is “not there yet” on opposing Israel’s non-existent occupation of Palestinian lands, his staffer acknowledged. “But we are having the conversations, like to try to push him to like understand that because I don’t think he understands it yet.”

During the general election, Talarico has walked a tight rope on a variety of issues, but Republicans are highlighting what those close to him claim that Talarico actually believes; Talarico himself said that previous remarks of his, in which he criticized capitalism and the Texas oil industry, missed the mark.

Paxton is currently polling in-line with Talarico or slightly behind, in part because Talarico is strenuously campaigning as a moderate, but the new footage is one of several last-minute hurdles that Talarico must overcome if he is to reshape the battle for the Senate by flipping Sen. John Cornyn’s (R., Texas) seat.

Talarico’s top obstacle is the tsunami of GOP money that is heading to Texas’s airwaves. After months of relative radio silence by top Republicans in that race, groups aligned with both President Donald Trump and with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R., S.D.) are poised to spend tens of millions of dollars to help Paxton.

Talarico is also running into problems with Texas’s large black voting bloc; Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D., Texas) recently rolled out her local endorsement list, and Talarico’s name was notably absent; the two have struggled to reconcile after a divisive and lengthy primary, in which Talarico was the clear candidate of the Democratic Party’s establishment.