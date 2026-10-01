Softball with Matthew Foldi

Softball with Matthew Foldi

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Gloria Foote's avatar
Gloria Foote
Oct 1

My fear is that these DSA folks will persevere again and again until they are elected. One truly hopes that the Democrats will not just check the Democrat box but will look closely at those around him. The lives of our children, grandchildren and generations thereafter will suffer greatly. Socialism has never worked anywhere - why in the name of all that is holy do they not get that? Oh wait, they are FAR from holy. This seems to be the current cause celebrie (sp?) and it is so dangerous. Our children have had their minds influenced at our universities and online and it's frightening, never mind depressing. God help us -- He's about all we've got.

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Jennifer Loving's avatar
Jennifer Loving
Oct 1

His own staffers?! More like Talarico's extreme-left agenda and his weird theological statements!

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