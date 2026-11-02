The Democratic nominee for Attorney General of Michigan appears to have honeymooned in Russia several months after Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea, according to posts on his Instagram page.

Eli Savit, the Prosecuting Attorney of Washtenaw County, is running to succeed Dana Nessel as Michigan’s Attorney General; eleven years ago, he posted on his personal Instagram that he was “getting ready to take off for Moscow and an ensuing 5-month adventure through Asia! Will be posting pics on Instagram/Facebook. I will bring back weird souvenirs for anyone who sends me detailed updates on the progress of Michigan football.”

During that trip, he visited memorials to Soviet soldiers and Moscow’s Red Square, which he wrote “looks OK, I guess.”

For the Republicans backing Savit’s opponent, Doug Lloyd, who is currently the chief law enforcement officer for Eaton County, Savit’s Russia getaway provides an easy contrast.

“The contrast in Michigan could not be more clear,” Adam Piper, the Executive Director of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), explained. “Career Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, who puts Michiganders first, versus Michigan Mamdani Eli Savit, who puts criminals first. While Eli Savit is the radical liberal activist ‘prosecutor’ prototype, Doug Lloyd has spent decades as a prosecutor protecting Michiganders. Lloyd has been a District Attorney in a very purple county. He understands public safety is not a partisan issue, nor should it be. The job of the Attorney General is to promote public safety, not cater to career criminals.”

During his campaign for Attorney General, Lloyd has criticized Savit for the latter’s ties to George Soros’s family, and noted that he would instead offer up a “no nonsense, tough but fair approach to serving the people of Michigan.”

“I believe our state deserves a top law enforcement officer who is experienced, steady handed, and focused on what truly matters,” Lloyd explained. “Protecting victims, defending our constitutional rights, and upholding the rule of law without fear or favor must always come first.”