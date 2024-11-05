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EXCLUSIVE: James Talarico is “the vehicle” for his staffers’ “Marxist” policies, his field organizer claims on video
James Talarico’s own staffers are posing problems for him in the home stretch of his race against Ken Paxton.
Oct 1
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Matthew Foldi
20
12
5
February 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Kavanaugh-esque smear attempted at Trump-endorsed candidate as accuser’s father refutes allegation
A Republican running for Congress with President Donald Trump's endorsement in Louisiana received some welcome news this week from an unlikely source.
Feb 27
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Matthew Foldi
6
2
2
November 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Antonio Brown Reveals Dream Job in Trump Administration
The future Hall of Famer tells me his ideal job...
Nov 5, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
Exclusive: Trump appointee brags about being “comrades” with government unions
Remember Louis DeJoy? This is him now...
Nov 5, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
1
October 2024
Top House candidate funded by industries she condemns
A failed Democratic candidate's rhetoric doesn't align with her pocketbook
Oct 23, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
2
September 2024
Exclusive: Donations from "Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer" Roil Top House Races
New York State is a top battleground in the House map; these donations could complicate the map for Democrats
Sep 24, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
August 2024
Emails Reveal John Kirby Knew Afghanistan Withdrawal was Total Chaos
John Kirby told the American people one thing while emailing his colleagues the total opposite
Aug 16, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
Jon Tester's 180 on Dumping Nominees Poses Major 2024 Problems
When Jon Tester ran the Senate Democrats' campaign committee, he had no problem jumping the gun on replacing nominees for the Democrats. Now, not so…
Aug 7, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
2
1
In Open House Seat, Everything is Coming Up Mike Haridopolos
Mike Haridopolos ran Florida's Senate; now, the epitome of a GOP team player has his sights set on Congress, and things are looking good before his…
Aug 6, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
1
July 2024
House Democrat Running a Scam PAC, Watchdog Alleges
GWEN PAC is a bit of an odd investment, a watchdog alleges
Jul 10, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
June 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Mario's Meltdown: Perennial Candidate Spends Closing Days Lying About Trump, Liking NSFW Posts, and Taking Money from Chuck…
Mario Fratto's meltdown in the homestretch is a case study in how to not run for office
Jun 24, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
1
2
EXCLUSIVE: WATCH Democratic Staffer Confronted Over Viral Student Loan Bailout Post
If Rep. Marcy Kaptur were as lazy in 2024 as she was in 2022, her staffer wouldn’t even have had to show up to work, and would have saved himself some…
Jun 21, 2024
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Matthew Foldi
2
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